Man, 31, arrested after Potters Bar police chase

PUBLISHED: 15:12 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 02 February 2020

Police pursued a white BMX X5 down Darkes Lane in Potters Bar, before arresting a man from Waltham Cross. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Potters Bar today after a police chase which saw a BMW collide with a number of other vehicles.

Police were called just after 10am following a report that a man had acted aggressively in the BP garage on Darkes Lane, before he left in a white BMW X5.

Officers attended the area and identified the car, before signalling for it to stop.

The BMW failed to do so, so police pursued it down Darkes Lane where it collided with several vehicles belonging to members of the public - before coming to a halt further along the road.

A man from Waltham Cross was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and driving while disqualified. The 31-year-old remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Martin Kemp, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Thankfully no one was seriously injured as a result of this morning's incident and we are pleased that an arrest has been made. However a lot of damage has occurred to innocent people's vehicles.

"We have now launched an investigation and will be carrying out enquiries such as checking CCTV, however we are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on foot or in a vehicle in Darkes Lane or the surrounding area between 10.10am and 10.20am today.

"Did you witness a white BMW X5 driving in an erratic manner? Do you have a working dash cam fitted to your vehicle? Do you think you may have captured something of use to our investigation? If so, please get in touch."

If you have any information about the incident and have not yet spoken to Herts police, you can get in touch by calling 101 and quoting ISR 189 of February 2. You can also email BCH RPU PC Stewart Robinson at stewart.robinson@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or use the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill in the independent charity's online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

