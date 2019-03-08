Advanced search

Hatfield swimming teacher from Stevenage awarded best in borough

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 September 2019

Danielle Van Der Gaag, from Stevenage, is in the first round of a national competition. Picture: GLL.

Danielle Van Der Gaag, from Stevenage, is in the first round of a national competition. Picture: GLL.

A swimming teacher, who works in Hatfield and lives in Stevenage, has been awarded best in borough.

Lesiure operator Better GLL, which operates six centres in Welwyn Hatfield and is running the swimming teacher of the year compeition, awarded Danielle Van Der Gaagbets in Welwyn Hatfield.

Danielle - who was put forward by pupils, parents and work colleagues - said she was really surprised to get the nomination.

"I am grateful to the management of Hatfield Swim Centre for the support they have given me, enabling me to build a bond with the pupils I teach, while having fun during lessons," she said.

Hatfield swim centre manager James Matthews added: "Danielle is a hugely dedicated and hardworking individual. She has inspired and encouraged a huge range of swimmers to enjoy and benefit from their time in the water."

Danielle will now go to a regional semi-final, and if she wins that she'll compete at nationals for best swimming teacher.

