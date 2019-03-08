Dangerous driving arrest after car crashes in A1(M)'s Hatfield Tunnel

Police were called at 6.31pm yesterday to reports that a silver Ford Mondeo had struck the side of the Hatfield Tunnel between Junction 4 for Hatfield and Junction 3 for St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving last night after a car crashed in the Hatfield Tunnel, blocking a lane of the A1(M).

The car blocked one southbound lane, with two lanes said to be closed by Highways England while the incident was dealt with. The motorway was fully reopen by 7.20pm.

No injuries were reported, but a 35-year-old man was detained by police on suspicion of dangerous driving.