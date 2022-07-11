News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Welwyn charity shop's successful festival week

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:15 PM July 11, 2022
Marianne Hawes pictured at the Family Fun Day held on Singlers Marsh as part of Welwyn Festival Week.

Marianne Hawes pictured at the Family Fun Day held on Singlers Marsh as part of Welwyn Festival Week. - Credit: Friends of Danesbury

A Welwyn charity shop that supports both of the village's hospitals raised vital funds during the recent festival week.

As part of the 46th Welwyn Festival, the long established Danesbury and QVM charity shop in the High Street had a hugely successful week.

Marianne Hawes, chair of the Friends of Danesbury, said: “We raised almost £700 on our stall at the Street Market and the Family Fun Day on Singlers Marsh, as well as two brilliant days in the shop.

"And although we are very well known after 30 years in Welwyn, it raised awareness with the large number of newcomers to the area who may not yet know of us and what we do, especially now with the additional help we give in the wider Hertfordshire community.”

The Friends exist to support the work of the NHS services based at the Queen Victoria Memorial Hospital and the Danesbury Neurological Centre in School Lane.

They have raised many thousands of pounds over the years to rebuild, refurbish and equip them plus day-to-day support for patients.

Charity News
Welwyn News

