Welwyn Garden City-based dance school celebrates 25th anniversary at university
A Welwyn Garden City dance school has celebrated its 25th anniversary at the University of Hertfordshire.
Dance-Beat first opened its doors 25 years ago in WGC and now offers classes across Herts and Bedfordshire for all ages - from 18 months to adults.
Pupils marked the milestone by performing 'Dreams', showcasing a range of different dance styles including street, disco freestyle, rock 'n' roll, ballroom and Latin at the Hatfield-based university to more than 600 friends and families.
Dance-Beat teacher Laura Davies said the day was "lovely".
"Especially as many of the dance teachers started as pupils at the school and are now Dance-Beat teachers," she said.
"The show was brilliant with all pupils giving a fantastic performance.
"It was lovely to have Amanda Hughes, the founder of Dance-Beat, watching the show and giving a speech about the history of Dance-Beat. Here's to another 25 years!"
