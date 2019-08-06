Welwyn Garden City-based dance school celebrates 25th anniversary at university

Published: 10:16 AM August 6, 2019 Updated: 9:06 PM November 3, 2020

A Welwyn Garden City dance school has celebrated its 25th anniversary at the University of Hertfordshire.

Dance-Beat first opened its doors 25 years ago in WGC and now offers classes across Herts and Bedfordshire for all ages - from 18 months to adults.

Pupils marked the milestone by performing 'Dreams', showcasing a range of different dance styles including street, disco freestyle, rock 'n' roll, ballroom and Latin at the Hatfield-based university to more than 600 friends and families.

Dance-Beat teacher Laura Davies said the day was "lovely".

"Especially as many of the dance teachers started as pupils at the school and are now Dance-Beat teachers," she said.

"The show was brilliant with all pupils giving a fantastic performance.

"It was lovely to have Amanda Hughes, the founder of Dance-Beat, watching the show and giving a speech about the history of Dance-Beat. Here's to another 25 years!"