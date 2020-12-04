Advanced search

‘It was fun and exciting to dress up and weird to be at our school in the dark!’

PUBLISHED: 12:18 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 04 December 2020

Codicote dancers. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Codicote dancers. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

zoe cooper photography

Dancers in Codicote have been out getting their Thriller on pre-lockdown and hope people enjoy their performance in these crazy times.

Idance, which reopened in September 2020, wanted to put on some sort of remote show for the local community, and help the children hit hardest by the virus.

Principal Laura Wilson said: “Both are extremely tricky in our new world of social distancing which meant they couldn’t even trick or treat let alone invite guests to a show as they do every summer and Christmas.”

Dancer Oliver said; “It was fun and exciting to dress up and weird to be at our school in the dark!”

By doing the dance the group is also hoping to get people donate to Dance Aid, which helps children who are struggling. Text danceaid 5 to 70085 to donate £5 or visit danceaid.org to help the children hit hardest by the virus.

'It was fun and exciting to dress up and weird to be at our school in the dark!'

