Potters Bar teacher creates contact free book delivery service in Welham Green

Louise Nicolaides son at the book swap in Welham Green. Picture: Supplied.

With libraries still closed until July 4, a Potters Bar teacher is working hard to set up a contact-free book delivery service in Welham Green.

Louise Nicolaides has kept herself busy while Dame Alice Owen’s has been closed by taking over the old book swap – which was run mostly by the over-70s until lockdown hit in March.

The 33-year-old mother of two boys said: “I wanted to give something back to them, after they had been supporting the village for so long to provide access to books. We have been really popular with regular library users, parents and those who are shielding.”

She added: “I have been running a local community book swap that we have operated as a mini library, delivering books to people in the local area in conjunction with the North Mymms Youth Project.”

You can get a book delivered by emailing help@nmyouth.org.uk, phoning 0170744420 or messaging their Facebook or Instagram pages by searching ‘Welham Green Book Swap’.

To help continue the swap, buy new books and start home delivering, Louise has also set up a fundraiser here welham-green-book-swap.