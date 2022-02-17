News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Child left with injuries by damaged Hatfield Galleria rides

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 7:30 AM February 17, 2022
Galleria Dinosaur Injuries

A child was left with cuts and bruises after visiting the Galleria earlier this week. - Credit: Archant

A child has been left with cuts and bruises by exposed metal on damaged rides at Hatfield Galleria.

The girl was injured by the ride-on dinosaurs at the shopping outlet on Tuesday, much to the anger of her aunt, who has asked to remain anonymous.

Galleria Dinosaur Injuries

Injuries caused by the exposed metal on the dinosaur rides. - Credit: Supplied

“The ride-on dinosaurs have exposed metal and this was not isolated to one or two of them but all of them,” she said.

“Another person collided with her and the exposed metal scraped, bruised and cut her leg.

“When this was reported to staff there was not a first aid kit available and the person laughed.

Galleria dinosaur injuries

Metal was exposed on more than one ride. - Credit: Archant

“Surely the Galleria have a duty of care to keep children safe and this has detrimentally failed?”

The Galleria has issued a response following the incident, with a spokeswoman saying: “The health and wellbeing of everyone that visits The Galleria is our number one priority.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fried chicken pop-up founded by Hatfield friends to open in Galleria
  2. 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  3. 3 First inclusive Valentine's disco held in Welwyn Garden City
  1. 4 5 of the best paid jobs you can apply for in Hertfordshire right now
  2. 5 Met Office warns Storm Dudley and Eunice could bring 95mph winds
  3. 6 Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks
  4. 7 Flasher ‘exposed himself before touching himself’ in Hatfield park
  5. 8 Products from Ikea and John Lewis among those recalled for safety concerns
  6. 9 Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk
  7. 10 Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds

“As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we spoke to the operator and asked them to cease operation of the Dino ride until we are satisfied that they have made the necessary improvements required.”

Galleria dinosaur injuries

The Galleria have confirmed that the rides have ceased operating until improvements are made. - Credit: Archant


Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Herts police

Pair charged following Brookmans Park and Welham Green burglaries

Dan Mountney

person
Demolition of the old Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City.

Residents slam 'misleading' Shredded Wheat development consultation

Dan Mountney

person
Headshot of new man who is the new Chief Inspector for Welwyn Hatfield police, part of Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Meet Welwyn Hatfield's new Chief Inspector

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
During half-term you can visit IWM Duxford, see snowdrops at Benington Lordship, and see tigers at Paradise Wildlife Park

Days Out Guide

7 things to do and places to visit this February half-term

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon