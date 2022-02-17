Child left with injuries by damaged Hatfield Galleria rides
- Credit: Archant
A child has been left with cuts and bruises by exposed metal on damaged rides at Hatfield Galleria.
The girl was injured by the ride-on dinosaurs at the shopping outlet on Tuesday, much to the anger of her aunt, who has asked to remain anonymous.
“The ride-on dinosaurs have exposed metal and this was not isolated to one or two of them but all of them,” she said.
“Another person collided with her and the exposed metal scraped, bruised and cut her leg.
“When this was reported to staff there was not a first aid kit available and the person laughed.
“Surely the Galleria have a duty of care to keep children safe and this has detrimentally failed?”
The Galleria has issued a response following the incident, with a spokeswoman saying: “The health and wellbeing of everyone that visits The Galleria is our number one priority.
“As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we spoke to the operator and asked them to cease operation of the Dino ride until we are satisfied that they have made the necessary improvements required.”