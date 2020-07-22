Advanced search

CCTV images released after criminal damage to Potters Bar tanning shop

PUBLISHED: 10:21 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 22 July 2020

Police would like to speak to this man after a tanning shop had its windows smashed at Metropolitan House on Darkes Lane.Picture: Herts police

Police would like to speak to this man after a tanning shop had its windows smashed at Metropolitan House on Darkes Lane.Picture: Herts police

After a tanning shop in Potters Bar had its windows smashed, CCTV images of a man have been released.

Around 11pm on Monday, an unknown implement was used to damage the windows of a shop in Metropolitan House on Darkes Lane.

The local Safer Neighbourhood Team is investigating and would like to identify the man pictured, who they believe was in the area around the time of the offence and may have vital information.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/57298/20.

