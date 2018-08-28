Advanced search

Young cyclist hurt in crash in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 13:01 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 03 January 2019

The Drive off Mutton Lane in Potters Bar, where a girl was hurt in a collision with a car. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Police were called by the ambulance service after a teenage cyclist was hurt in a crash involving a car in Potters Bar.

A Herts Police spokeswoman told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “Police were called by the ambulance service just before 7.30am yesterday (January 2) to a report of a collision in The Drive, off Mutton Lane in Potters Bar.

“It was reported that a cyclist, a teenage girl, was in collision with a blue Jaguar XF R-Sport.

“The girl is believed to have suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for assessment.

“The driver of the car was not injured.”

