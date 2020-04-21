Cyclist dies after A414 crash near Hatfield House

The cyclist died at the scene of the A414 crash near Hatfield House. Archant

A crash on the A414 near Hatfield House has claimed the life of cyclist.

Officers were called at 12.16pm, yesterday, to reports of a collision involving a red Ford Fiesta and a cyclist.

The ambulance service was also called at 12.13pm, and they sent an ambulance, ambulance officer, rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

But the cyclist sadly died on the road, which was closed for the most of the day.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested but has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police are also still appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the circumstances of the collision and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has information about the incident, to get in touch.

“Did you see the collision? Did you see the events leading up to it?

“If there’s a chance you might have caught the vehicle, the cyclist or the incident on dash cam please check it and let us know.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you can help, please email my colleague PC Carl Callan at carl.callan@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting ISR 214 of 20 April.”

You can also report information online at socsi.in/JUCTX or speak to an operator via online web chat at socsi.in/c893T.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at socsi.in/OHgXN.