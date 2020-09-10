Cycle lane extension on station to business park route set for after Hatfield regeneration

The Hatfield town centre regeneration project has promised to fix the gap in the cycle way, which runs from the station to the business park.

Cyclists who travel the route along French Horn Lane to Wellfield Road onto Birchwood and the business park will know once they hit the town centre from either end as there are signs telling them to dismount.

A Hertfordshire County Council spokesman explained: “[It] requires riders to either cycle on the road or walk through the town centre or underpass.

“There is signage and painted floor markings to show where the cycle path ends and joins back onto the roadway.”

But the gap in the cycle lane will be fixed as part of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s One Town Centre redevelopment, which will see the transformation of the old Pizza Hut site in 2021.

“Welhat Cycling raised this at the planning decision meeting and we confirmed this work would be carried out as part of the application,” a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokeswoman explained.

“Work will start on One Town Centre in 2021, but we’re working on confirming the programme timetable including the cycle path element.”