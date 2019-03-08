Advanced search

Cuffley office supply store may be turned into gym

PUBLISHED: 06:59 11 September 2019

The gym, if approved, would be located opposite Cuffley station. Picture: Pixabay.

A former office supply store might become a new gym in Cuffley.

Epic Gym's planning application, submitted on August 21, for Cedar House, inSopers Road reveals that a new gymnasium and fitness studio could potentially attract 10,490 members.

The previous owner of the site, Eduzone, believed it was "no longer viable" to remain at Cedar House due to damp and flooding in relation to the car park and limited ability to deliver stock.

But Epic Gym said in its planning report that it will be renovating the car park and will make other changes to overcome any planning issues.

The company believes, based on average wages being twice as high as the national average - at £53,040 - the gym will be in great demand from Cuffley's affluent residents.

"The South Hertfordshire area remains a buoyant market for fitness clubs," the report concluded.

To view and comment on the application, go to 'planning.welhat.gov.uk' and look for '6/2019/2084/FULL'.

