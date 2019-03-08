Cuffley Rugby Club encourages women to give rugby a try

Cuffley Rugby Club is set to host a Warrior Camp for women on Thursday next week.

The Warrior Camp offers an introduction to the basic skills of rugby through team-based activities that helps foster bonds between participants.

The sessions are part of Engalnd Rugby's campaign, Inner Warrior - which aims to attract more women to take up contact rugby.

'Warrior Camps' encourage women to unleash their inner strength and determination as they embrace the challenge of trying a new sport.

Vicky Macqueen, former England Rugby international, said: "Rugby is a team sport and so the teamwork and camaraderie that comes with that is awesome for confidence and a sense of belonging".

Since January 2017, more than 10,000 women across the country have given rugby a try at their local Warrior Camp.

To take part all you'll need is a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a 'have a go' attitude.

The session will take place from 7.15pm to 8.30pm at East Lodge Lane in Enfield.