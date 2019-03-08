Advanced search

Cuffley Rugby Club encourages women to give rugby a try

PUBLISHED: 09:30 19 May 2019

Cuffley Rugby Club is trying to get more ladies playing rugby. Picture: supplied

Cuffley Rugby Club is trying to get more ladies playing rugby. Picture: supplied

Cuffley Rugby Club is set to host a Warrior Camp for women on Thursday next week.

The Warrior Camp offers an introduction to the basic skills of rugby through team-based activities that helps foster bonds between participants.

The sessions are part of Engalnd Rugby's campaign, Inner Warrior - which aims to attract more women to take up contact rugby.

'Warrior Camps' encourage women to unleash their inner strength and determination as they embrace the challenge of trying a new sport.

Vicky Macqueen, former England Rugby international, said: "Rugby is a team sport and so the teamwork and camaraderie that comes with that is awesome for confidence and a sense of belonging".

Since January 2017, more than 10,000 women across the country have given rugby a try at their local Warrior Camp.

To take part all you'll need is a pair of trainers, your usual workout gear and a 'have a go' attitude.

The session will take place from 7.15pm to 8.30pm at East Lodge Lane in Enfield.

Major Welwyn Garden City roads set for closures tomorrow

The roads are due to be closed between 9.30 and 4pm.

Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van

Firemen were able to enjoy ice creams after the incident. Picture: BHC Road Police.

Swarm of bees take over Hatfield pavement

The Bee swarm on the overpass on the corner of Cooks Way in Hatfield. Picture: Simon Phoenix

Welwyn Garden City Debenhams building on the market ahead of store closure

Debenhams in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Welwyn Garden City resident to host ‘smallest festival in the UK’ for charity

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

