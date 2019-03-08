Changes afoot after handwritten Cuffley parking permits expiry dates altered

Parking permits in Cuffley have been 'open to a small amount of misuse' - which Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is seeking to change.

Handwritten parking permits by Northaw and Cuffley Parish Council to residents of Lambs Close have been altered by some residents, which are extending the life of their permits by changing the expiry date with a pen.

To prevent the abuse, the parish council has approached Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to take over the sale of the permits.

On Tuesday it was decided future residents in Lambs Close will be issued with 'paperless' permits - meaning expiry dates cannot be altered by hand.

Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment and planning at the borough council, said the terms of the order would also let residents purchase visitor parking vouchers for the first time.

The proposed changes will be monitored for six months - with reports of safety issues and parking displacement recorded.