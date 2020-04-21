Advanced search

Cuffley couple help rescue doctor’s dog with a bit of cheese

PUBLISHED: 17:24 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 21 April 2020

Cuffley Outdoor Learning Centre couple rescue dog from badgers. Picture: Stephanie Ward-Bright

A couple from Cuffley have helped rescued a doctor’s dog with the promise of cheese.

Katie and Stephanie Ward-Bright, who live at and run Cuffley Outdoor Learning Centre, situated in 90 acres of woodland near Potters Bar, were awoken on Saturday to a fire engine at their gate.

Potters Bar fire service were trying to help doctor Elisabeth Rosser’s terrier, Patrick, who had got stuck down what they thought was a rabbit hole.

Stephanie said: “He was actually stuck in our huge 100-year-old badger set rather than a rabbit hole. The Potters Bar firemen reluctantly had to leave as laws prevent the disturbing of badger sets.

“After another hour of gentle coaxing, and the promise of cheese, [Patrick] eventually managed to crawl out – very dirty, slightly bloody around his mouth, possibly from badger interaction or pulling of his muzzle, and totally exhausted!

“He was reunited with his very relieved owner, a local doctor.”

