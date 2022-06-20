Care home residents create video to support NSPCC Childhood Day

Residents at a care home in Potters Bar have created a video urging people to support the NSPCC for Childhood Day.

Cuffley Manor Care Home put together the 45 second video to support the charity’s annual flagship event, with people encouraged to fundraise, donate or volunteer to help keep children safe.

The video was inspired by 91-year-old care home resident Jean McQueen, who spent 50 years fundraising for the NSPCC.

“I was involved in the NSPCC for more than 50 years and I was the chairwoman of the Hadley Wood Fundraising Committee many years ago,” she said.

“I am pleased that at the age of 91, I can still do my part to fundraise for the incredible work that they do.

“The NSPCC has been the UK's leading children’s charity looking out for children for over 130 years, I have seen first-hand how the work of the NSPCC has changed the lives of so many, this cause means so much to me.”

Residents and staff at Cuffley Manor had planned a two-part fundraiser with a school, where they would visit the and tell the children stories about their childhood and the primary school would later visit the care home and sing for the residents.

Plans changed though, with business development manager Lulu Razzaq saying: “Sadly the school were not able to commit to this fundraising idea and poor Jean was very upset.

“She still really wanted to do something to help support Childhood Day and that’s when the brainstorming began, and the idea of the video came up.

“All of our residents, but especially Jean, are very concerned for the welfare of children and that’s why as well as the video appeal we’re also hosting a free community event on Monday, June 27, where visitors are encouraged to donate to the NSPCC.”

The event will be held from 2pm to 5pm, and will feature a swing band, magician and BBQ.

“The video campaign is a touching but factual look at the reality of what children are currently facing and although it will pull at a few heartstrings the reality is that children need the NSPCC now more than ever,” added Karen Olden, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Hertfordshire.

“Together, as a community, we can do more to ensure better outcomes for children across Hertfordshire.”

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/cuffley-manor-supports-nspcc-childhood-day.