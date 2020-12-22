Primary school pupils write Christmas letters to every resident at care home

Published: 9:00 AM December 22, 2020

Children at Northaw Primary School brought a smile to elderly residents at two Potters Bar care homes by sending all them Christmas cards.

Each resident at Cuffley Manor and Cooperscroft received a handmade Christmas and New Year’s card with a heartfelt message from the young students.

Pupils from Northaw Primary School wrote letters to residents at Cooperscroft and Cuffley Manor care home. - Credit: Supplied

The children had received handy ‘guides’ on each resident in advance, so they were able to personalise each message, card and drawing, much to the delight of the residents.

Dedicated early years teacher at Northaw Primary school, Mrs Burton, oversees projects such as this one, as she looks after mental health and wellbeing at her school.

Mrs Burton said: “It is really important for us to teach our children to get involved and interact within their local community. It is also really good for their wellbeing as young students, but also for the individuals within the community they interact with.”

The children were sent photos and residence name, age, hobbies, to help them make the message more personal and make a connection.

Three runners up and a winner were chosen from the cards, with the best card award going to Freddie, aged 7, who wrote to Mrs Gladys Whitham, who is 100-years-old.

Northaw Primary School. - Credit: Supplied

Freddie shared a story about his pets that he loves very much, his love for art and drawings, as well as his favourite colour and wished Mrs Whitham a good Christmas.

This initiative was done as part of the care homes’ daily wellbeing activities, which support residents’ mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Brenda Sweetman, home manager at Cooperscroft Care Home said: "We are trying our very best to support the families and their residents during the recent months and next few months ahead, to come up with creative ways to uplift our residence spirit and their wellbeing by running great activities, as well as organise as many window visits or face time calls as we safely and timely can."

Northaw Primary School headteacher Mrs Whales and her team invest time in wellbeing for their young students and in the community by giving back and always looking at ways to engage the children.