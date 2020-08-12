Welwyn Hatfield festival with 1,000-strong bookings cancelled due to yellow weather warning

The Hush Village festival was due to take place in Cuffley. Picture: Supplied by Pineapple PR in February Supplied by Pineapple PR

This weekend’s Hush Village and La Fiesta music festivals in Cuffley have been cancelled, due to the forecasted bad weather and a high likelihood of lightning in the area.

The organisers said: “It is always our priority to ensure that the welfare and wellbeing of our guests are paramount at all of our events and therefore, after close contact and conversations with all required authorities this event has been postponed until next week, where the forecast is predicted to be more favourable.

“We look forward to welcoming you very soon. In the meantime, please stay safe, and once again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“The police and partners in the Hertfordshire Local Resilience Forum (LRF) have worked closely with the organisers of this event to reach this decision in the interest of public safety.

Professor Jim McManus, director of public health at Herts County Council, speaking on behalf of the county’s Local Resilience Forum (LRF), said: “The LRF is fully supportive of the organisers’ decision to postpone the Hush Village and La Fiesta music festivals in Cuffley this weekend due to incompatible weather conditions.

“The public health team – alongside police, fire, Welwyn Hatfield Borough council and the environmental health team – have been working closely with the organisers who have postponed Saturday and Sunday’s events to the following weekend (22 and 23 August).

“It is absolutely the right decision given the circumstances, and while it may be disappointing for those due to attend, public safety must always be paramount.

“We will continue to support the organisers with a multi-agency approach going forward in relation to all future planned events.

“In lieu of this weekend’s festivals, tickets will be honoured on Saturday 22 August and Sunday 23 August. We ask that anyone due to attend this weekend’s events does not travel to the site in Cuffley and instead contacts the festival teams directly with any queries they have.”

Herts police were aware of the event and were working with LRF to ensure public safety.

