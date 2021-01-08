Resident impressed by 'slick operation' to upgrade bridge as part of £3.2 million railway project

Published: 3:48 PM January 8, 2021

A Network Rail project to upgrade Cuffley bridge, costing £3.2 million, has been touted as a "pretty slick operation" by one resident.

Marvelling at the work, Cuffley's Peter Dace explained how the bridge over Station Road, opened in 1910, was upgraded while being closed for just 24 hours in its 100-year history over the Christmas weekend.

Cuffley's train bridge has been upgraded - Credit: Supplied by Peter Dace

"Apart from the temporary scaffolding walk-way so 'the orange army' could work at both ends of the bridge, It was incredible to see Station Road without a rail bridge.

"Work was completed on schedule so trains could run again from Sunday, December 27 and the road reopened, after long detours around Newgate Street, some hours later.

"As for noise, it all depends on where you live. I am about a mile away and heard nothing but I have to believe there was some inconvenience to those with addresses very close to the bridge works."

Cuffley's train bridge has been upgraded - Credit: Peter Dace

Paul Rutter, route director for Network Rail’s East Coast Route, also praised the Cuffley team's "major progress" over Christmas.

He said: “The old bridge deck, which had been struck and damaged over the years, was removed and a new, stronger one was installed from underneath.

“This vital project means services on the Hertford Loop can continue running reliably for years to come, connecting passengers to central London and to the East Coast Main Line.

“As we carry out the final stages of the project, we want to thank people in the community for their continued patience."

The next stage of work involves improvements to the brickwork around the bridge, moving cables from the temporary scaffold onto the new bridge, and removing the scaffolding, while rail teams will work on the track and renewing the ballast, the stones which support the bridge.

Cuffley's train bridge has been upgraded - Credit: Peter Dace

It is on track for February but there will be road closures on January weekends for drivers, with pedestrians able to use the underpass, from 10pm to 6am on January 9 to 10 and 16 to 17, and 24 hours (10pm to 10pm ) from 23 to 24.

The last stage will be traffic lights in place on Cuffley Hill from 9am on Monday, February 8 until 4pm on Friday, February 12.

Cuffley's train bridge has been upgraded - Credit: Peter Dace



