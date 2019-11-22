Advanced search

Police appeal after 'mindless vandalism' of cars in Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 17:44 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 22 November 2019

Police are investigating following a spate of criminal damage to cars in Welwyn. Picture: Archant

Archant

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a spate of criminal damage to cars in Welwyn.

On Tuesday, November 18, Herts police received seven separate reports of damaged wing mirrors in School Lane, between the hours of 7.30am and 10pm.

Inspector Wayne Nash, of the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), said: "Because of this mindless vandalism, several people have been left out of pocket as they've had to pay for repairs, which they're understandably upset about.

"We're appealing for anyone who was in the School Lane area who may have seen any of the incidents take place, or who believes they may have witnessed suspicious behaviour, to please get in contact with us.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to our investigation.

"We're aware that this is likely to cause concern among the community, but please be assured that we are following all lines of enquiry.

"If you believe your vehicle was damaged, and have not yet reported it to us, please do so as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101, or online at herts.police.uk/report.

If a crime is in progress you should call 999 immediately.

