Woman left with injuries after dog attack in Woolmer Green

The attack happened in Longmead last Thursday. - Credit: Archant

A 65-year-old woman was left with minor injuries after being attacked by a dog in Woolmer Green last week.

On Thursday, May 12, the victim was walking along Longmead when a dog ran out of a property and bit her, leaving her with bruising and swelling.

She screamed and the owner came over and put the dog in a vehicle. The dog’s breed is unknown, but is described as long-haired. The owner is described as female.

Police are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/37533/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.