News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Woman left with injuries after dog attack in Woolmer Green

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:15 PM May 18, 2022
Woolmer Green Dog Attack

The attack happened in Longmead last Thursday. - Credit: Archant

A 65-year-old woman was left with minor injuries after being attacked by a dog in Woolmer Green last week.

On Thursday, May 12, the victim was walking along Longmead when a dog ran out of a property and bit her, leaving her with bruising and swelling.

She screamed and the owner came over and put the dog in a vehicle. The dog’s breed is unknown, but is described as long-haired. The owner is described as female.

Police are investigating the incident and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/37533/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Knebworth News

Don't Miss

Duchess of Sunderland

Where can you see classic steam train Duchess of Sutherland this Friday?

Dan Mountney

person
Refuse collectors staged a walkout over working conditions at a depot in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Hatfield Council | Updated

Refuse workers stage walkout leading to missed bin collections

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Onslow St Audrey's Development

Developers pushing ahead with approved plans for homes on school land

Dan Mountney

person
Wheat Quarter Welwyn Garden City

Wheat Quarter hits back at 'misleading' community investment and housing...

Dan Mountney

person