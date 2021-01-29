Woman 'pulled out of her vehicle' during fight in Morrisons car park

Published: 5:01 PM January 29, 2021

One woman was allegedly pulled out of her vehicle - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Following an assault in a supermarket car park, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information.

On Wednesday, January 20 at around 4.40pm, two women were involved in an altercation in the car park of Morrisons supermarket in Black Fan Road, Welwyn Garden City.

One of the women was allegedly pulled out of her vehicle, causing her to hit her head against the rim of the car door.

PC Jemma Warburton, who is investigating, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident who has not already spoken to police.

"We believe that several members of the public intervened – if you were one of them, please get in touch with me as soon as possible.”

If you have any information, you can contact PC Warburton directly via email at jemma.warburton@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Report information via: herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat: herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting crime reference 41/4846/21.