Woman verbally abused and threatened at petrol station

Published: 5:30 PM October 14, 2021

The incident took place at the BP Connect on the High Street. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been verbally abused and threatened at a petrol station in Potters Bar, and police are asking witnesses to come forward.

On Monday, September 27, between 5.45pm and 6pm, a man was verbally abusive towards a woman in the BP Connect Station on the High Street.

It was alleged that the man swore at her and was behaving in a threatening manner, before a member of staff intervened and the offender left the scene in a silver Mercedes.

PC Joe Geeson, investigating, said: “The petrol station was very busy at the time this incident occurred, and we believe that several people may have witnessed this altercation taking place.

“If you did, and have not yet spoken to police, please get in touch with me.

“Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact PC Geeson directly via email at joe.geeson@herts.police.uk.

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/75212/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.