Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Older woman assaulted in Welwyn Garden City

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 10:28 AM December 8, 2021
Updated: 10:32 AM December 8, 2021
Red brick Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

The victim is in hospital with serious injuries. - Credit: Google Maps

An 82-year-old woman was seriously assaulted in Welwyn Garden City on Monday. 

At around 2.30pm on December 6, the victim was in Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate when she became involved in an altercation with another customer.

The victim is now in hospital with serious injuries that are being treated as "grievous bodily harm" (GBH). She suffered a fractured hip and arm  and is having respiratory issues.

A 24-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of assault (GBH) and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. Were you in the bank at the time? Did you see the incident or the events leading up to it?

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

