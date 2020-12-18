News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times

Woman's handbag stolen in Hatfield robbery

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:02 PM December 18, 2020   
Police appeal following Hatfield robbery

Police are appealing for information after a woman's handbag was stolen in a robbery in Hatfield. - Credit: Archant

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in Hatfield.

At around 7pm on Wednesday (December 16) a woman was on Willow Way when she was approached by a man who asked her the time. He then tried to grab her handbag. Following a struggle, in which the victim was kicked and fell to the ground, the man stole the handbag and ran away.

The suspect is described as aged between 30 and 40, with very short hair. He was wearing a black jacket and spoke with an Eastern European accent.

Detective Sergeant Daniel Webb, who is investigating, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of it.

“Additionally, if you have CCTV footage which shows anything relevant around the time please also get in touch.”

A 33 year old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/101044/20.

