Drunk man avoids jail after 'horrifying' sexual assault on train

A drunk man from Welwyn Garden City who committed a "horrifying" sexual assault on a woman on a train has avoided jail.

William Conway, 30, of Digswell Park Road, was arrested and charged with sexual assault following the incident in September 2020.

After pleading guilty at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on September 27 this year, he was given 22 weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

The court heard that the victim was travelling on a train from London King's Cross in the early hours of the morning when she was approached by Conway.

He touched her rucksack on the seat next to her, told her how he could place a tracker on the bag and follow her, before making sexualised comments about her body.

After the victim asked the 30-year-old to stop, he picked up her bag and began grinding against the bag and licked it from bottom to top.

Conway then grabbed the victim’s head, who pulled away and hit her head on the window behind her. He then lunged at her and sexually assaulted her.

Leaving the train at Welwyn North, Conway took his top off and danced on the platform, giving the victim the chance to take a photo of him, which was used to identify him with the help of the public.

“It’s frankly beyond belief that anyone could subject a lone woman to such sustained and disturbing behaviour while she is simply trying to travel home in peace,” said Detective Inspector Andy Pallett.

“Conway was clearly exceptionally inebriated at the time and in his police interview claimed he couldn’t recall anything untoward that night.

“Thankfully we police a CCTV rich environment and officers were able to show him the horrifying incident in its entirety, meaning he had no choice but to accept his involvement and plead guilty.

“Tackling sexual offending and harassment is our top priority and we will always take a zero tolerance approach to incidents like this on the railway network.

“If you are ever made to feel uncomfortable while travelling or subjected to unwanted behaviour you can text us discreetly on 61016.”