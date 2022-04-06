Why not join ranks of Welwyn Hatfield's community police?

Do you have what it takes to be a PCSO? - Credit: Herts police

Have you ever fancied pounding the streets of Welwyn Hatfield and helping to keep law and order?

Herts police has launched a new recruitment drive for PCSOs (Police Community Support Officers), who work to keep our community a safer area to live by proactively tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

Serving PCSOs include former cabin crew, customer service staff and retail workers, who have brought both life experience and useful transferable skills to their new role.

The role of a PCSO is paid and there are opportunities to work part-time or flexible hours. There is shift work, including working some weekends and evenings to 11pm. Initial training takes seven weeks.

Supt Ruth Dodsworth said. “As a PCSO you’re given your own geographical area and it is your job to get to know the community; their issues, concerns and what may be affecting their quality of life, and find solutions to help.

“You’ll be supporting victims of crime, instigating crime prevention initiatives, conducting patrols to prevent crime and reassure residents and generally being a port of call in your community. It’s a very unique role that our PCSOs say is challenging, but incredibly rewarding.”

Anyone who is interested in finding out more about the role can visit hertspolicepcso.co.uk