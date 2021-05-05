News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Drug dealer sentenced to more than five years in prison

Matt Powell

Published: 3:43 PM May 5, 2021   
Saeb Aboray, aged 26, of Harbet Road, Paddington

A drug dealer who was stopped by police in Welwyn Garden City has been sentenced to over five years in prison.

Saeb Aboray, aged 26, of Harbet Road, Paddington, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday, April 22, where he was sentenced to a total of five years, seven months and five days in prison.

Herts police had stopped Aboray in Woodhall Parade, Cole Green Lane, on March 4 and arrested him on suspicion of possession of class A drugs (heroin) with intent to supply.

Ivan Radics, aged 50, of no fixed abode, was also arrested at the scene and will appear for trial at St Albans Crown Court on October 25, having been charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and driving without insurance.

In addition to the custodial sentence, Aboray has been ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £190.

Cash totalling £540 has also been seized along with a mobile phone which will be destroyed.

Welwyn Hatfield chief inspector Simon Mason said: “I hope this result sends a strong message that we will not tolerate drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield. The impact that drug dealing has on the local community cannot be underestimated and we remain committed to tackling the problem.

“As part of this work, we depend on information from members of the community to help. Any information you can provide, no matter how small it may seem, could help us to identify and apprehend drug dealers.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.




