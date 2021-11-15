News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

CCTV images released following Tesco Express theft

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:55 AM November 15, 2021
Updated: 11:33 AM November 15, 2021
Welwyn Tesco Express Theft

Police would like to speak to this man following a theft at Welwyn's Tesco Express store. - Credit: Herts police

CCTV images have been released following a theft at Tesco Express in Welwyn last month.

At around 5pm on Sunday, October 17, two men stole a basket of groceries from the store in the High Street.

Welwyn Tesco Express Theft

Have you seen this man? - Credit: Herts police

The basket is believed to have contained meat steaks, cleaning products, washing-up liquid, coffee and other household items, before the offenders left the scene in a red Hyundai i10.

PC Katie Darcy, investigating, said: “We believe the people pictured were in the shop at the time and could have vital information about what happened.

“If you recognise them, or have information that might help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at Katie.Darcy@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/80934/21.”

Welwyn Tesco Express Theft

Can you help police? - Credit: Herts police

You can also report any information at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Welwyn News

