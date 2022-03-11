Road safety camera van deployed in Welwyn following speeding concerns

Police sent the camera van to Burnham Green Road on Tuesday. - Credit: Herts police

Police deployed a road safety camera van to Welwyn this week after residents raised concerns about speeding.

On Tuesday, March 8, a camera van was sent to Burnham Green Road following reports of speeding, submitted via the Herts police’s community voice platform ‘echo’.

“Following concerns raised by residents via echo about speeding in the area, one of the road safety camera vans was in Burnham Green Road, #Welwyn yesterday (Tuesday 8 March),” read a post on Welwyn Hatfield Police’s Facebook page.

“The vans were funded through the David Lloyd - Herts PCC office.

“You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area.

“Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit https://orlo.uk/F3a89 and tell us your thoughts.”