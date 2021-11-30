County lines drug runners jailed after undercover police sting

Three drug runners for a county line supplying Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar have been jailed following an undercover police operation.

Chris Sharpe, 39, Stuart Daisley, 26, and Joseph Pearce-Lyons, 24, were arrested as part of an operation against the AJ county line between August last year and January this year, admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs at St Albans Crown Court.

Daisley, of Nettlecroft, Welwyn Garden City, acted as a runner for the gang for one day, delivering drugs to customers who phoned the AJ line and returning cash to the organisers. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Pearce-Lyons, from Bristol, admitted acting as a runner for two days, also pleading guilty of possessing a bladed article after a showing one of the undercover officers a pen that revealed a blade when its top was taken off.

He was jailed for two years and two months.

Sharpe, of Kimptons Mead, Potters Bar, was a driver on two different days for people higher up in the gang and was sentenced to two years and three months.