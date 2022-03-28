After residents in Welwyn Garden City reported 'nuisance parking' to the police, an operation to target those causing disruption has paid off.

Over 40 motorists have been handed police notices in Welwyn Garden City.

Residents reported that vehicles were blocking pavements, parking on grass verges which caused damage to the ground.

Other reports flooded in of vehicles without an MOT or insurance.

The Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team conducted Operation Burrowfield on March 14 in the Burrowfield Industrial Estate.

Over 40 motorists were issued notices over 'nuisance parking' in Burrowfields. - Credit: Herts Police

Sergeant Emma Francis, from the Welwyn Hatfield North Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “During our operation we issued forty-one motorists with police notices and we also issued a fixed penalty notice for wilful obstruction.

“All forty-one vehicles are now on record and so if we come across them again, we can take further action.

“As an extra measure, we spoke to the local business owners to make them aware of the problem and gain their assurance that they would be doing all they can to help ease the parking issues too.

"It is a very busy area with vehicles coming and going all day, and with this in mind it is imperative that businesses do their best to reduce congestion for the safety of themselves and others.

“We hope residents are pleased to hear of the results of this operation.

"We take on board all the feedback you give us on echo, our community voice platform, about the issues you want us to tackle.

"Please keep this feedback coming so we know where to focus our activity.”