Motorbikes stolen from garage in Welwyn burglary

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:21 AM October 29, 2021
Welwyn motorbike theft

Eight motorbikes were stolen during the burglary. - Credit: Herts police

A number of motorbikes have been stolen from a garage in Welwyn following a burglary last week. 

Between 11pm on Friday, September 24 and 7.20am on Saturday, September 25, a total of eight motorbikes were stolen from a garage.

Welwyn motorbike theft

Have you seen this stolen bike? - Credit: Herts police

The following were stolen: 

  • Honda CR125 concourse motorbike 
  • Honda KTM Sx 125 motorbike 
  • Two Time Moto electric bikes 
  • Factory Mx 125r Go Pro design motorbike 
  • Factory Mx 125r Hitachi Revo motorbike 
  • Two small Factory Mx 50r motorbikes
Welwyn motorbike theft

Have you seen this stolen bike? - Credit: Herts police

 

“The stolen goods were worth tens of thousands of pounds. The victim sells bikes for a living so this has had a severe impact,” said Detective Constable Danny Kacouh, who is investigating. 

“I am appealing for anybody who has seen these bikes or thinks they’ve been offered them for sale to get in touch. Please take a look at these photos and get in contact if you think you can help.

Welwyn bike theft

Can you help police locate this bike? - Credit: Herts police

“Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who saw the burglary or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, or email me at Danny.Kachouh@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/74523/21.” 

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Welwyn motorbike theft

The theft happened between Friday night and Saturday morning last week. - Credit: Herts police

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Welwyn motorbike theft

The bikes were taken from a garage. - Credit: Herts police


Welwyn News

