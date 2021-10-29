Motorbikes stolen from garage in Welwyn burglary

Eight motorbikes were stolen during the burglary. - Credit: Herts police

A number of motorbikes have been stolen from a garage in Welwyn following a burglary last week.

Between 11pm on Friday, September 24 and 7.20am on Saturday, September 25, a total of eight motorbikes were stolen from a garage.

The following were stolen:

Honda CR125 concourse motorbike

Honda KTM Sx 125 motorbike

Two Time Moto electric bikes

Factory Mx 125r Go Pro design motorbike

Factory Mx 125r Hitachi Revo motorbike

Two small Factory Mx 50r motorbikes

“The stolen goods were worth tens of thousands of pounds. The victim sells bikes for a living so this has had a severe impact,” said Detective Constable Danny Kacouh, who is investigating.

“I am appealing for anybody who has seen these bikes or thinks they’ve been offered them for sale to get in touch. Please take a look at these photos and get in contact if you think you can help.

“Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who saw the burglary or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, or email me at Danny.Kachouh@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/74523/21.”

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

