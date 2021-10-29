Motorbikes stolen from garage in Welwyn burglary
- Credit: Herts police
A number of motorbikes have been stolen from a garage in Welwyn following a burglary last week.
Between 11pm on Friday, September 24 and 7.20am on Saturday, September 25, a total of eight motorbikes were stolen from a garage.
The following were stolen:
- Honda CR125 concourse motorbike
- Honda KTM Sx 125 motorbike
- Two Time Moto electric bikes
- Factory Mx 125r Go Pro design motorbike
- Factory Mx 125r Hitachi Revo motorbike
- Two small Factory Mx 50r motorbikes
“The stolen goods were worth tens of thousands of pounds. The victim sells bikes for a living so this has had a severe impact,” said Detective Constable Danny Kacouh, who is investigating.
You may also want to watch:
“I am appealing for anybody who has seen these bikes or thinks they’ve been offered them for sale to get in touch. Please take a look at these photos and get in contact if you think you can help.
“Similarly, I would like to hear from anyone who saw the burglary or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area to get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, or email me at Danny.Kachouh@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/74523/21.”
You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Most Read
- 1 Rumoured Halifax closure would leave Hatfield with no banks
- 2 Sky Studios Elstree starts recruitment drive ahead of planned 2022 opening
- 3 Audi and jewellery worth £70K stolen in Hatfield burglary
- 4 5 films and TV series shot on location at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
- 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 6 The real-life Q branch – remembering Welwyn’s secret Second World War station
- 7 Ashley Court residents furious after burglary and service charges bill despite building remaining empty
- 8 Welwyn Hatfield has lowest number of Covid-19 cases in Hertfordshire
- 9 Fireworks displays in Hertfordshire for Bonfire Night 2021
- 10 When do the clocks go back in 2021 and British Summer Time ends?