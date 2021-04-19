Taxi driver found guilty of driving offences

Published: 3:35 PM April 19, 2021

A taxi driver has been found guilty of a number of driving offences, following a court case brought forward by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Private hire driver Dorin Mircea Maghiar was convicted of using a private hire vehicle without a vehicle license, no vehicle insurance and acting as a private hire operator without an operator's license. This followed the revocation of his vehicle and license in 2019.

The prosecution took place at St Albans Magistrate's Court in the driver's absence, as he had refused to attend.

His sentence included a £180 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £2,500 costs. The driver also received eight penalty points on his license.

Nick Long, the council's corporate director for public protection, planning and governance, said: "These are serious offences, and we moved to take formal enforcement action and court proceedings to ensure public safety at the earliest opportunity.

"We work hard to establish and maintain a good relationship with all of our drivers and in return, we expect – and usually get – high standards of professionalism.

"On the rare occasions that this doesn’t happen, we will always take swift and appropriate action, as we feel this outcome has reflected.”