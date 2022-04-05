Welwyn Hatfield policing priorities announced by Safer Neighbourhood team
- Credit: Herts police
The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team have announced their latest policing priorities, with efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour stepping up.
Tasked with fixing short and long-term neighbourhood issues, the SNT set out three priorities each across the wards that make up the borough of Welwyn Hatfield every three months, with residents invited to express their concerns.
The following issues have been chosen:
Welwyn Hatfield North - led by Sergeant Emma Francis
- Anti-social behaviour in Welwyn Garden City town centre
- Anti-social behaviour at Woodhall shops
- Speeding in the Digswell Hill area, including Digswell Road, Hertford Road and Station Road
Welwyn Hatfield West - led by Sergeant Alex Smedley
- Anti-social behaviour in Hatfield town centre and the Comet Way/Galleria area
- Drugs in Lemsford Road
- Graffiti in and around the Hatfield Villages and Birchwood areas
Welwyn Hatfield South - led by Sergeant Dan Bales
- Anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes in Dellsome Lane
- Anti-social behaviour in Goldings House
- Speed awareness across the area
“I would like to thank all those who took the time to share their views,” said SNT Inspector Andrew Palfreyman.
“Even if your suggestion has not made it into our priorities, please be assured that all feedback is taken on board.
“We have kept some of the priorities the same as they require longer-term work and we’re confident that good progress is being made to resolve these.
“I hope you feel reassured by the priorities we have chosen and I encourage you to keep on sending in your feedback by using echo, our community voice platform.”
To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to owl.co.uk/herts.
You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area.
Welwyn Hatfield North – bit.ly/police-whnorth
Welwyn Hatfield South – bit.ly/police-whsouth
Welwyn Hatfield West – bit.ly/police-whwest