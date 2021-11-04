News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

What should police prioritise in Welwyn Hatfield?

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 12:43 PM November 4, 2021
Police are investigating following an incident in Stevenage's Admiral Drive, where a woman received

You have until Monday November 15 to share your thoughts. - Credit: Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are calling on the public to share their views as they get ready to set their new policing priorities.

The SNT are responsible for fixing short- and long-term neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour. 

Every three months, the team set out priorities each across the wards that make up the borough of Welwyn Hatfield, with the public asked to comment by 9am on November 15.

Welwyn Hatfield SNT Inspector Andrew Palfreyman said: “Your views play a massive role when we set our priorities so I am keen to hear from as many residents as possible."

To submit your views, visit the following echo pages:

Welwyn Hatfield North – bit.ly/police-whnorth (Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger)

Welwyn Hatfield South – bit.ly/police-whsouth (Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath)

Welwyn Hatfield West – bit.ly/police-whwest (Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire)

You may also want to watch:

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hertfordshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield.

Film

5 films and TV series shot on location at The Galleria in Hatfield

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Queuing on M25 CCTV

Herts Live | Updated

Driver seriously injured after crash on M25

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Lister Hospital patient Martin McMullan marries his fiancée Lindsay

Lister Hospital | Video

Seriously ill Martin marries fiancée in hospital

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Exterior of Marymead Medical Practice in Stevenage

GP remains suspended four years after investigation launched

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon