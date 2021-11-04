What should police prioritise in Welwyn Hatfield?

You have until Monday November 15 to share your thoughts. - Credit: Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) are calling on the public to share their views as they get ready to set their new policing priorities.

The SNT are responsible for fixing short- and long-term neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour.

Every three months, the team set out priorities each across the wards that make up the borough of Welwyn Hatfield, with the public asked to comment by 9am on November 15.

Welwyn Hatfield SNT Inspector Andrew Palfreyman said: “Your views play a massive role when we set our priorities so I am keen to hear from as many residents as possible."

To submit your views, visit the following echo pages:

Welwyn Hatfield North – bit.ly/police-whnorth (Welwyn West, Welwyn East, Haldens, Sherrards, Handside, Peartree and Panshanger)

Welwyn Hatfield South – bit.ly/police-whsouth (Hollybush, Cuffley, Howlands, Northaw, Hatfield East, Hatfield South, Welham Green, Brookmans Park and Little Heath)

Welwyn Hatfield West – bit.ly/police-whwest (Hatfield Villages, Hatfield Central, Hatfield South West and the University of Hertfordshire)