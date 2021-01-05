What do you think police should focus on in our area?

Published: 12:38 PM January 5, 2021

Those living and working in Welwyn Hatfield are being encouraged to share their views on the borough’s policing, as local officers set new priorities to focus on.

Every three months, the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) sets out three policing priorities for each of the wards that make up Welwyn Hatfield.

The SNT are tasked with fixing short and long term neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour. They work closely with local partners including the council and schools to achieve this.

Welwyn Hatfield SNT Inspector Kash Hussain said: “We want to make sure that you’re involved in setting the new priorities. What do you want us to focus on?

"It’s really important that you share your views so that we can take action and address the issues that matter most to you."

You can give your views here, the deadline for submitting them is Monday, January 11.