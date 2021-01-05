News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

What do you think police should focus on in our area?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 12:38 PM January 5, 2021   
Police officer

Welwyn Hatfield SNT Inspector Kash Hussain. - Credit: Herts police

Those living and working in Welwyn Hatfield are being encouraged to share their views on the borough’s policing, as local officers set new priorities to focus on.

Every three months, the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) sets out three policing priorities for each of the wards that make up Welwyn Hatfield.

The SNT are tasked with fixing short and long term neighbourhood issues such as anti-social behaviour. They work closely with local partners including the council and schools to achieve this.

Welwyn Hatfield SNT Inspector Kash Hussain said: “We want to make sure that you’re involved in setting the new priorities. What do you want us to focus on?

"It’s really important that you share your views so that we can take action and address the issues that matter most to you."

You can give your views here, the deadline for submitting them is Monday, January 11.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education secretary announces post-Christmas school reopening plans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Have you seen wanted Charlie Brinkley?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Hertfordshire

Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon