Police community events prove to be big success

Free bike marking was available at the event in Hatfield’s White Lion Square. - Credit: Herts police

Two police community events in our area proved to be a big success, with plenty seeking advice on how to stop theft during the summer months.

On Saturday, July 9, officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team teamed up Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for a community engagement event in Hatfield’s White Lion Square.

Residents were able to share any concerns and seek advice, while there was free bike-marking to help stop theft and make them easier to return to the owner if they are stolen.

“This was a really well-attended event and we spoke to a lot of residents. I would like to thank the council and fire and service for coming along to join us,” said PCSO Mark Randall.

“We hope to put on more of these events in Hatfield town centre so do keep an eye out for further dates.”

Then, on Wednesday, July 13, a beat surgery was held at Cuffley Community Library, with PCSOs Randall and Christie Hurley on hand to issue advice around keeping homes and property safe in the summer months.

“We really enjoyed meeting local residents and finding out their views on local policing,” said PCSO Hurley.

“We issued lots of crime prevention advice – both verbally and including leaflets to take away. We also had some free crime prevention devices to hand out.

“Sadly, across the county we often see an increase in burglaries during the summer months when homes are left empty.

“If you are off on holiday, make sure you give your home a lived-in look. Consider using timer switches for lamps so that they turn on in the evenings and remember to cancel deliveries of milk and newspapers.

“If you’re taking your car with you, consider asking a friend or neighbour to park on your drive. And remember, don’t publish your absence on the Internet. Status updates, comments and photos can give away the fact that your home is empty.

“Thank you to everyone who attended the surgery. We have another event planned at the library on Friday, August 19 at 2.30pm, so do come along if you missed this event. We’d love to see you there.”