New volunteer special constables coming to Welwyn Hatfield

Justice of peace Dr Susan Jordache and deputy chief constable Bill Jephson with the new recruits. - Credit: Herts police

Two new special constables are coming to Welwyn Hatfield after Herts police welcomed a batch of volunteers who are giving up their time to keep Hertfordshire safe.

The seven new recruits have been settling into their roles over the past few weeks, having taken the police oath in February at an attestation ceremony at the police headquarters in Welwyn Garden City.

Craig Sparkes and Debbie Georgiou will be the special constables based in Welwyn Hatfield, with a full list as follows:

Special constable Jonathan Tricker in Broxbourne

Special constable Nazia Rashid in Hertsmere

Special constable Oliver Gobey in North Herts

Special constable Emma Christou in Stevenage

Special constable Jade Mole in Stevenage

Special constable Craig Sparkes in Welwyn Hatfield

Special constable Debbie Georgiou in Welwyn Hatfield

“The Special Constabulary is a vital asset in keeping Hertfordshire safe and it’s always great to welcome even more recruits onto the team,” said deputy chief constable, Bill Jephson.

“I would like to a say a big congratulations to our new Special Constables and I wish them all the best as they begin this exciting new part of their lives.

“They will be responsible for helping us to prevent harm and I commend them for taking on this challenging but ultimately fulfilling role.

“We welcome applications to our Special Constabulary all year round so if you are keen to take on this volunteering role like no other, I encourage you to submit an application.

“You will get to see the real impact of crime on people's lives and the extraordinary power you have as an individual to make a real difference.”

Special constables give up their time to volunteer as police officers for a minimum of 16 hours a month, and they are given full policing powers, including the power to arrest.

During 13 weeks of training, new recruits learn about basic law around theft, public order, assaults, traffic, powers of arrest and stop and search.

If you are interested in becoming a Special Constable, visit hertspolicespecials.co.uk for more information, including how to apply.