New policing priorities set to crackdown on anti-social behaviour and speeding

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team will crack down on speed and anti-social behaviour as part of their latest policing priorities.

The SNT is responsible for fixing short and long-term neighbourhood issues, setting new priorities every three months based on feedback from the public.

Anti-social behaviour and speeding across the borough will be targeted, with the following priorities laid out by the SNT.

Welwyn Hatfield North

Speeding in Moors Walk

Anti-social behaviour in Knightsfield Park

E-Scooters in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Welwyn Hatfield West

E-Scooters in Hatfield Town Centre

Anti-social behaviour (involving drugs and alcohol) in Hatfield Town Centre

Excess parking on the Great North Road

Welwyn Hatfield South

Speeding in Northaw Village

Anti-social behaviour involving vehicles in Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City

Speeding between Brookmans Park and Welham Green

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has taken the time to submit their views on echo, the constabulary’s community voice platform,” said SNT Inspector Andrew Palfreyman.

“My teams will now be working hard to tackle these issues and I hope that you will soon see a difference.”