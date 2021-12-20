Arrests made in bid to tackle Welwyn Hatfield drug dealing

Raids took place in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield last Friday. - Credit: Herts police

Six people have been arrested following raids and stop and searches in a bid to tackle drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield.

Last week, four warrants were carried out by Operation Scorpion, the team responsible for tackling acquisitive crime, in an effort to crack down on county lines, with raids carried out on Friday, December 17.

In Wood Close, Hatfield, officers seized cocaine and cannabis, along with a knuckleduster, and the following arrests were made:

A 29-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A 22-year-old man from Hatfield was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Both men have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City, the following arrests were made:

A 26-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs, namely MDMA and cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of drugs. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Levi Veitch, aged 18, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs, namely cannabis, with intent to supply. He has been charged with the offence.

Another raid took place in Dickens Court, Stonecross Road, Hatfield, with multiple phones and further intelligence being seized.

On Thursday, November 16, a stop search was carried out in Well Garth, Welwyn Garden City, with a 38-year-old man from the town arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been bailed until January 11 2022.

Following this, a search was conducted at a property in Upperfield, Welwyn Garden City, with more than 100 wraps of crack and heroin being seized, along with a large hunting knife.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been bailed until January 10, and was also arrested for breaching bail in relation to a separate matter.

Welwyn Hatfield Detective Inspector Adam Bridges said: “I hope that residents feel reassured by this news. We are committed to removing drugs off the streets of Welwyn Hatfield and bringing offenders to justice.”