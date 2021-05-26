News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM May 26, 2021   
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Kelly Arnold: 42, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. Used a bank card belonging to someone else at Hatfield on September 16. Ordered to pay compensation £132.

Robert Armstrong: 18, of Longcroft Lane, Welwyn Garden City. On May 12, 2020 used threatening and abusive behaviour which was racially aggravated towards a person at Stevenage. Fined £160 plus victim services £34, court costs £85 and compensation £50.

Katie Smith: 37, of Longcroft Lane Welwyn Garden City. On March 27 contacted a person who she was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Hertford Family Court on March 16th. Ordered to pay victim services £20.

Alex Carter: 26, of Poppy Fields, Welwyn Garden City. Assaulted a man by beating him on April 19, 2020 at Welwyn Garden City. Used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a woman at Welwyn Garden City on April 19, 2020. Restraining order made until March 29, 2022. Fined £806 plus victim services £81 and court costs £200.

Malik Bucha: 32, of Brookside, Hatfield. Failed to comply with a number of safety measures at a property in Hatfield which had multiple occupation between June 24, 2019 and October 18, 2019. Fined £31,500 plus victim services £170 and court costs £1,827.

Malik Bucha: 32, of Brookside, Hatfield. Failed to comply with a number of safety measures at a property in Hatfield which had multiple occupation on February 26, 2020. Fined £10,500 plus court costs £2,941.

Captain Solutions Ltd: of Peartree Farm, Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with a number of safety measures at a property in Hatfield which had multiple occupation on February 26, 2020. Fined £10,500 plus victim services £2,941.

Bobby Barhey: 27, of Boundary Lane, Welwyn Garden City. Stole Yankee candles from Asda, Hatfield on March 29. Committed to prison for 6 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation £94.

Deborah Tring: 41, of Wellgarth, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Hyundai on September 25 without due care and attention at the roundabout of Cole Green Lane and Mill Green Road, Welwyn Garden City. Fined £323 plus victim services £32 and court costs £110.

Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News
Potters Bar News

