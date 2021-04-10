The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 10:00 AM April 10, 2021

Melissa Warner: 40, of Fillingham Way, Hatfield. Drove a Ford Focus on August 7 when an accident occurred at the junction of Salisbury Hall Drive and Fillingham Way, Hatfield. Damage was caused to fence of a property and Warner failed to stop and report the accident. Fined £160 plus victim services £32 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.



Oluwatoyin Adesemowo: 37, of Howlands, Welwyn Garden City. On September 7, 2019 stopped her Nissan on the verge of the A1, South junction 3. There was also no insurance policy and MOT certificate in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £1,269 plus victim services £127 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 7 points.



Ranwalage Fernando: 59, of Strawmead, Hatfield. On December 20, 2019 drove a Toyota on St Albans Road West, Hatfield without due care and attention, whilst pulling out of a junction collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road at the time, causing injury to the pedestrian. Fined £120 plus victim services £32 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.



Aidan Stevens: 27, of Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. On July 10 damaged a car nearside wing mirror at Welwyn Garden City. On November 13 at Sish Lane, Stevenage had a lock knife and a quantity of cannabis in his possession. Committed to prison for 22 weeks suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay victim services £128, court costs £85 and compensation £35.



Joshua Persaud: 29, of Dellcott Close, Welwyn Garden City. On December 23, 2019 drove a Volkswagen Golf at 110mph on the A1M motorway at Welwyn Garden City when the speed limit is 70mph. Fined £400 plus victim services £40 and court costs £110. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 days.



Adam Masterman: 21, of Walker Grove, Hatfield. On June 18 drove a Ford Fiesta at A1M South Hatfield Tunnel without reasonable consideration for other persons using that road. Police accelerated to 70mph but Masterman accelerated, increasing the distance between them. Upon entering the Hatfield tunnel there were several vehicles in the middle lane which the defendant vehicle undertook at speed. Fined £156 plus victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.

