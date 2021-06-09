News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM June 9, 2021   
Magistrates court

The latest magistrates court results from Welwyn Hatfield, Potters Bar and surrounding areas. - Credit: Archant

Ryan Hart: 25, of Broadwater Crescent, Welwyn Garden City. Obstructed a Police Officer in the execution of his duties on February 25, 2020 at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £80 plus court costs £85 and victim services £85.

Addy Olubajo: 57, of Heronswood Road, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Mercedes on September 29, 2019 at Woods Avenue, Hatfield when there was no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £94 plus victim services £32 and court costs £250.

Ying Zhang: 53, of Stonecross Road, Hatfield. On January 3 was within 100 metres of Rickmansworth Road, Watford when he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Watford Family Court. Fined £600 plus victim services £60 and court costs £85.

Mark Kennedy: 54, of Howlands, Welwyn Garden City. Between September 12 and September 22 harassed a man in Welwyn Garden City. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £85. Community order made: drug rehabilitation requirement.

Neil Hughes: 46 of Cunningham Avenue, Hatfield. On February 19 was in possession of 6 wraps of cocaine at Watford. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Kerry Rowlands: 36, of Pinewood, Welwyn Garden City. On December 18, 2019 was in possession of 6 wraps of cocaine at Welwyn Garden city. Ordered to pay victim services £21.

Tariq Asadi: 38, of Hazel Grove, Hatfield. On October 8 was in possession of a grip seal bag of cocaine at Hatfield. Fined £250 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.

Richard Eustace: 51, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. On December 13 without good reason or lawful authority had a blade with him at Hatfield. Ordered to pay victim services £95 and court costs £40. Community Order made.

Jason White: 39, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City. Drove a Vauxhall Astra on Briddlesford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight while over the drink drive limit. White had 147 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. There was also no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Ordered to victim services £95 and court costs £40. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 60 months. Community order made - alcohol abstinence requirement:
 

