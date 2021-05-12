The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 1:03 PM May 12, 2021

Lee Meikle: 40, of Comet Way, Hatfield. Stole bottles of wine from One Stop, Welwyn Garden City on October 1. Failed to surrender to custody at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on November 19 having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Stevenage Magistrates' Court on September 29. Suspended sentence imposed by North and East Herts Magistrates Court extended to 24 months and supervision period to 24 months. Ordered to pay compensation £23.



James Fitzgerald: 65, of Vixen Court, Hatfield. On October 24 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a woman in Hatfield. Stole jumpers and trousers from Asda, Hatfield on September 2. Ordered to pay compensation £88 and court costs £85.



Peter Dell: 31, of Cooks Way, Hatfield. Assaulted a man by beating him on July 5 at Hatfield. Fined £660 plus compensation £50, victim services £66 and court costs £85.



Alison James: 52, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. On December 5 had in her possession a quantity of cocaine at London Colney. Fined £47 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.



Rhian Fuller: 20, of Wheatley Road, Welwyn Garden City. On February 12, 2020 had in her possession a quantity of cocaine and cannabis at Welwyn Garden City. Fined £200 plus victim services £32 and court costs £85.



Kerry Rowland: 36, of Nettlecroft, Welwyn Garden City. Stole a food items from Co-Op, Welwyn Garden City on January 25 and January 26. Stole a number of make-up items from Boots, Welwyn Garden City on December 19. On December 18 stole meat products from Co-Op, Welwyn Garden City. Assaulted a woman at Welwyn Garden City by beating her on December 9. Ordered to pay compensation £322.



Shane Maskell: 30, of Hawbush Rise, Welwyn. On August 12 drove a Volkswagen Transporter on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City without reasonable consideration for other persons using the road, the vehicle was seen to drive from right lane to left lane erratically and at speed causing the vehicle behind to break. Fined £440 plus victim services £44 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 6 points.



Elena Diaconu: 43, of Woodhall Lane, Welwyn Garden City. Assaulted a Police officer by beating him between July 23 and July 24 at Hatfield. On July 24 at Hatfield failed to provide a breath specimen when required to do so due to an investigation into whether an offence had been committed. Ordered to pay compensation £100, victim services £95 and court costs £620. Community order made - alcohol treatment requirement. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.



Stanel Mihalache: 25, of Almond Walk, Hatfield. Drove an Audi A4 while over the drink drive limit at Goldsmith Way, Hatfield on September 6. Mihalache had 103 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £300 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

