The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Published: 10:00 AM January 9, 2021

Fens Property Solutions Ltd: of Brookmans Avenue, Hatfield. On October 2, 2019 drove a Ford in London E17 without vehicle tax. Fined £140 plus vehicle excise back duty of £86 and court costs £85.

Erion Daft: 20, of Roe Green Lane, Hatfield. On November 10, 2019 at Hatfield train station travelled on a train without a rail ticket. Fined £54 plus victim services £32 and court costs £100.

Charlie Spurrier: 19, of Hemstead Court, Welwyn Garden City. On January 11 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a man in Bishops Stortford. On February 13 damaged food items to the value of £45 belonging to Tesco at Stevenage. Between February 28 and February 29 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a Police Constable in Hertford. On July 3 used threatening and abusive behaviour towards a person in Watford. Fined £79 plus compensation £45. Community order made.

Les Ruddock: 32, of Birch Court, Howlands, Welwyn Garden City. On December 20 broke in and stole goods from One Stop shop, Welwyn Garden City. Committed to prison for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay victim services £128 and court costs £85.

Scott Morrison: 32, of Richards Street, Hatfield. On January 24 drove a Vauxhall Astra on Wisbech Road, Kings Lynn when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Morrison had previously been disqualified from driving and had no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. He was also found to have in his possession a quantity of cannabis. Community order made: rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay victim services £90 and court costs £85.

Thomas Howard: 23, of Bishops Rise, Hatfield. Drove a Vauxhall Combo Van on Great North Road, Hatfield when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. There was also no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £350 plus victim services £35 and court costs £85.

Elenitsa Demetriou: 38, of Hill Crest, Potters Bar. On June 8 assaulted a man by beating him in Potters Bar. Ordered to pay victim services £22 and court costs £85.

Oliver Powell: 48, of Galleycroft Court, The Common, Hatfield. On May 31 drove a Volvo on Hatfield Road, Smallford while disqualified from holding a driving license and with no insurance in place to cover the use of the vehicle. Fined £120 plus victim services £34 and court costs £85.