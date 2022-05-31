Residents flock to Welwyn Garden City police community event

Welwyn Garden City residents flocked to a community event hosted by the Safer Neighbourhood Team to give their views on policing in the area.

Taking place at Woodhall Community Centre in Mill Green Road on Sunday, May 22, more than 100 locals dropped by to discuss concerns with officers.

The event proved a huge success, with 26 bikes marked to make them harder to sell on and therefore less attractive to thieves, while seven residents also joined up to the Owl messaging service.

As part of the force’s commitment to tackling violence against women and girls, there was also a stall run by female officers giving out safety advice and personal alarms.

Officers were also joined by a variety of partners and community groups, including Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, Hertfordshire County Council, Youth Connexions, We Grow Community and The Combination Club – a local boxing club.

“Helping the community is at the heart of what we do and so it was really great to come together with other community partners and speak to residents,” said sergeant Emma Francis, who leads the Welwyn Hatfield SNT.

More than 100 residents came to the event at Woodhall Community Centre. - Credit: Herts police

“It was a fantastic day for everyone and it was lovely seeing the smiles on children’s faces as they enjoyed the novelty of sitting in a police car.

“Events like these are so important in helping to build trust with children, as well providing useful information to our adult residents.

“37 people also took the time to fill in an Echo survey and this will help us with our patrol plans and knowing what to prioritise. Don’t forget, Echo can be used anonymously at any time and I encourage those who couldn’t make this event to submit their views on there.

“Finally, I would like to thank everybody who came along. There’s certainly a great sense of community spirit in Woodhall and Peartree and we will continue to do everything we can to help you and keep the area as safe as possible.”

To sign up to Owl for messages about a range of topics including burglaries, scams and missing people the area, visit www.owl.co.uk.