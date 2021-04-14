Stay vigilant say police after man allegedly seen trying car door handles

Published: 3:03 PM April 14, 2021

Following an incident of vehicle interference outside a block of flats in Welwyn Garden City, residents are being advised to remain vigilant.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, April 12, police received a report of man allegedly trying car door handles outside Beaumont House in Cole Green Lane and officers immediately attended the area.

A 27-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City was arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and going equipped to steal.

He has been released with no further action

PC Tristan Ives, who attended the scene, said: “We checked vehicles in the area and thankfully we didn’t find obvious signs of forced entry however I would urge local residents to check their motors and report back to us if you think you may have been targeted. You can get in touch by calling 101 or email me at tristan.ives@herts.pnn.police.uk.

“I would like to advise local vehicle owners to remain vigilant and there are a number of steps you can take to help protect your vehicle. Firstly, never leave any valuables in your vehicle - not even in the glove-box or boot - and keep all other possessions out of sight. Even if you know that there is nothing valuable in your coat pocket or bag left on the back seat, a thief may try their luck.

“Remove your sat nav and its holder, and wipe away any suction marks as these could suggest to a potential thief that a sat nav is stored in your vehicle.

“Never leave vehicle documents in your car - don’t make it easy for a thief to sell your car or provide a cover story if stopped by the police.

“It’s a good idea to also use an approved steering lock or gear clamp, and remember to set your immobiliser and alarm if you have them.

“If you spot suspicious activity in the area, please do not hesitate to call 999.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or call 101.