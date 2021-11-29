Mountain bike stolen from Welwyn Garden City shed
- Credit: Herts police
A mountain bike has been stolen from a shed in Welwyn Garden City, and police are now appealing for information.
At around 6.30pm on Friday, November 12, the orange-coloured bike was stolen from a communal bike shed in Chequersfield.
PC Paddy Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The bike is a Trek X-Caliber and it’s very distinctive with orange pedals as well as the orange frame.
“I am asking the public to take a look at this photo and get in touch if you think you’ve seen it. Perhaps you have been offered it for sale?
“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the offence and might have seen what happened. Did you see suspicious activity? Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to our investigation.
“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents that they can go to bikeregister.com to register their bikes on this free online property database. We use it to check stolen property and it means that if your bike does get stolen, you have more chance of it being returned to you.
“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at Paddy.Phelan@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/88580/21.”
You can also report any information at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
